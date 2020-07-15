Russian Families With Children Have Received $7.8Bln in Support Amid Pandemic - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Russian Finance Ministry said on Wednesday it had already allocated to Russian families with children 555 billion rubles ($7.8 billion) or 99 percent of the entire sum of money that they are due to receive in additional support amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This equals oil and gas profit of the Russian budget in the second quarter of the year, the ministry specified.

"Over 555 billion rubles or 99 percent of all the money allocated for additional social support for Russian families with children were distributed to the citizens as of early July 2020," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov added that families continued submitting requests for the allocations, and all the money would be provided in due time.