MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The volume of Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine's Sudzha entry point have increased by 20% to 29.4 million cubic meters as of Wednesday, Russian energy giant Gazprom said.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha entry point ” 29.4 million cubic meters, as of February 1," the company said.