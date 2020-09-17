Russian Railways Preparing Test Cargo Transit Via Trans-Korean Railroad- Deputy Head

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russian Railways has agreed with Seoul and Pyongyang to send a test cargo transit via the Trans-Korean Railroad the deputy director general of the company, Sergey Pavlov, said Thursday.

The railroads of the North and South were linked in 2003 for the first time in decades, but the project was put on hold after North Korea began developing nuclear arms. In April 2018, the neighboring countries agreed to resume the work on the railroad connection.

"We think this railroad is promising. We are in touch with our partners [in North Korea] and South Korea.

Two weeks ago, I spoke with the ambassador, and he confirmed the government is committed and interested in the route. Moreover, we planned a meeting for December. In person, if possible, or as a videoconference, if not," Pavlov said.

The railroad is more than 1,300 kilometers (807 miles) long and in good condition, the deputy head of Russian railways said.

"We have already agreed to send test cargo. We will do it and make decisions on fees, any additional infrastructure or changes to it, and then we will have more details to talk about costs, but in principle, our decision is, Yes," Pavlov said.

