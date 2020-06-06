UrduPoint.com
Russian Stock Indices Return To Growth On Friday, End Week In Green

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:43 AM

Russian stock indices resumed growth on Friday amid rising oil prices and appetite for risks on global markets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Russian stock indices resumed growth on Friday amid rising oil prices and appetite for risks on global markets.

MOEX index closed up 0.96 percent at 2,792.74 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index increased by 2.26 percent to 1,285.78 points.

Over the week, MOEX grew 2.1 percent, and RTS surged 5.4 percent.

As of 16.49 GMT, Brent crude futures are trading up 5.15 percent at $42.05 per barrel.

