MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The budget of the Russian Federation is drawn up based on oil prices of $70 per barrel, this is a suitable price for Russia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"Our budget is formed at a price of $70 (per barrel) and we believe that this is a suitable price, which today can be taken as a basis," Novak told Russia's Rossiya 24 broadcaster, following the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna.