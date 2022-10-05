UrduPoint.com

Russia's Budget Drawn Up Based On Oil Prices Of $70 Per Barrel - Novak

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Russia's Budget Drawn Up Based on Oil Prices of $70 Per Barrel - Novak

The budget of the Russian Federation is drawn up based on oil prices of $70 per barrel, this is a suitable price for Russia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The budget of the Russian Federation is drawn up based on oil prices of $70 per barrel, this is a suitable price for Russia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"Our budget is formed at a price of $70 (per barrel) and we believe that this is a suitable price, which today can be taken as a basis," Novak told Russia's Rossiya 24 broadcaster, following the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna.

