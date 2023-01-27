UrduPoint.com

Russia's Central Bank Assesses Reserve Of Ruble, Foreign Currency Liquidity As Adequate

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Russia's Central Bank Assesses Reserve of Ruble, Foreign Currency Liquidity as Adequate

Russia's Central Bank on Friday assessed the reserve of ruble and foreign currency liquidity in banks as adequate, with available sources of liquidity covering a significant part of customer funds

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Russia's Central Bank on Friday assessed the reserve of ruble and foreign currency liquidity in banks as adequate, with available sources of liquidity covering a significant part of customer funds.

"The reserve of ruble and foreign currency liquidity is adequate ... The reserve of ruble liquidity is generally estimated as adequate to the current funding structure, but it is distributed among banks unevenly," the regulator said in a report.

Thus, the total volume of ruble-denominated assets amounted to about 18.9 trillion rubles ($273 billion) by the end of 2022, which is enough to cover 26% of customer ruble funds and 58% of individuals' funds. Banks may borrow another 9.3 trillion rubles, sufficient to cover 13% of customer funds, from the central bank on the security of non-marketable assets, the report on the development of the banking sector of Russia in December 2022 said.

"The reserve of foreign currency liquidity is even higher, it covers 59% of customer funds and 55% of foreign exchange obligations," the central bank said.

It is also noted that in December, 2022, Russian banks tripled their profits compared to 2021, up to 342 billion rubles.

"At the same time, at the end of 2022, the banking sector managed to compensate for the loss of 1.5 trillion rubles received in the first half of the year (mainly from currency revaluation and derivative financial instruments) and get a small profit - 203 billion rubles," the report said.

This result, among other things, was facilitated by the gradual recovery of core income against the backdrop of lower rates and business growth in the second half of the year, the regulator said.

However, some banks were not able to fully win back the losses. In total, the share of profitable banks in the sector's assets amounted to 77%.

It is expected that Russian banks will turn a profit of over 1 trillion rubles ($14.4 billion) in 2023, if there are no further adverse shocks, the head of the bank's Department of Banking Regulation and Analytics, Alexander Danilov, said.

In 2022, the Russian financial sector faced severe issues against the backdrop of the military operation in Ukraine. Western nations and their allies have responded with comprehensive sanctions, including restrictions on the Russian central bank, export control measures, SWIFT cutoff for select banks, and asset freezes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Business Ukraine Russia Bank Same May December From Share Billion

Recent Stories

EDGE Group announced as strategic partner for IDEX ..

EDGE Group announced as strategic partner for IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

10 minutes ago
 Biden Appoints Former COVID-19 Coordinator Jeff Zi ..

Biden Appoints Former COVID-19 Coordinator Jeff Zients as New Chief of Staff - S ..

3 minutes ago
 Japan's Nissan to Recall Over 500,000 Serena, X-Tr ..

Japan's Nissan to Recall Over 500,000 Serena, X-Trail Models Over Technical Flaw

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Child Helpline 1121 integrated with 911

Sindh Child Helpline 1121 integrated with 911

3 minutes ago
 Skilled manpower vital to increase economic produc ..

Skilled manpower vital to increase economic productivity: speakers

3 minutes ago
 OPCW Investigation Finds Syrian Air Force Responsi ..

OPCW Investigation Finds Syrian Air Force Responsible for 2018 Duma Chemical Att ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.