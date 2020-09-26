The harvest of grain crops in Russia in 2020 is expected to reach 122.5 million tonnes and continue growing to reach 137.5 million tonnes by 2023, according to the three-year macroeconomic forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development published on Saturday

"The gross harvest of grain and leguminous crops in 2020 is expected to amount to 122.5 million tonnes (2019 121.2 million tonnes). In the future, by 2023, grain production will increase to 137.

5 million tonnes due to an increase in yield and sowing area which is 13.5% higher than in 2019," the report reads.

According to the forecast, the harvest of cereals in 2021 may grow by 4 percent compared to the current year, in 2022 by 3.6 percent in annual terms, in 2023 by 4.3 percent.

According to Russian statistics bureau Rosstat, the gross grain harvest in Russian last year was the second highest in the country's post-Soviet history, after only the record-breaking 2017.