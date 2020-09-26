UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Economy Ministry Predicts Grain Harvest Of 137.5 Mln Tonnes By 2023

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 09:19 PM

Russia's Economy Ministry Predicts Grain Harvest of 137.5 Mln Tonnes by 2023

The harvest of grain crops in Russia in 2020 is expected to reach 122.5 million tonnes and continue growing to reach 137.5 million tonnes by 2023, according to the three-year macroeconomic forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development published on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) The harvest of grain crops in Russia in 2020 is expected to reach 122.5 million tonnes and continue growing to reach 137.5 million tonnes by 2023, according to the three-year macroeconomic forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development published on Saturday.

"The gross harvest of grain and leguminous crops in 2020 is expected to amount to 122.5 million tonnes (2019 121.2 million tonnes). In the future, by 2023, grain production will increase to 137.

5 million tonnes due to an increase in yield and sowing area which is 13.5% higher than in 2019," the report reads.

According to the forecast, the harvest of cereals in 2021 may grow by 4 percent compared to the current year, in 2022 by 3.6 percent in annual terms, in 2023 by 4.3 percent.

According to Russian statistics bureau Rosstat, the gross grain harvest in Russian last year was the second highest in the country's post-Soviet history, after only the record-breaking 2017.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia May 2017 2019 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sindh inaugurates Rs 427.6 m desali ..

2 minutes ago

Provincial advisor inaugurates Banyan tree

2 minutes ago

RTI Chief calls on Commissioner Malakand; discusse ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 regularizes 97 rescuers

31 minutes ago

Lebanese Military Clashes With IS-Affiliated Milit ..

31 minutes ago

Mayor for improving sanitary conditions in capital ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.