Russia's Gas Export May Reach 8.7 Trillion Cubic Feet In 2019 - Energy Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 01:30 PM

Russia's gas export may reach 247 billion cubic meter, or 8.7 trillion cubic feet, the head of Oil and Gas Production and Transportation Department at the Russian Energy Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russia's gas export may reach 247 billion cubic meter, or 8.7 trillion cubic feet, the head of Oil and Gas Production and Transportation Department at the Russian Energy Ministry said Friday.

"Export is expected to reach, according to the estimates we have, 247 billion cubic meters. This approximately corresponds to 2018," Alexander Gladkov said at an industry forum.

The official added that gas production in 2019 would be at 738 billion cubic meters, which is 1.7 percent more than last year.

