Russia's Lower House Ratifies Russia-China Agreement On Gas Supplies Via Far East Route

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Russia's Lower House Ratifies Russia-China Agreement on Gas Supplies Via Far East Route

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The lower house of the Russian parliament adopted on Wednesday a legislation that ratifies the agreement between Russia and China on cooperation in gas supplies via the Far East Route.

The document signed on January 31 suggests building a cross-border section of the gas pipeline.

It starts at a gas measuring station in Russia near the town of Dalnerechensk, passes through the Ussuri River and ends at the Hulin launch station in China. The design, construction and operation of the site in Russia is carried out by Gazprom, while in China ” by the China National Petroleum Corporation.

