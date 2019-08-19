Russia's Transneft and its foreign partners have fully implemented the road map on minimizing the damage done by the incident with chlorides-contaminated Russian oil getting into the Druzhba pipeline, and standard-compliant oil is already being delivered in all directions, including Belarus, Transneft President Nikolay Tokarev said on Monday during his meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

"All the necessary technical measures for localizing the incident have been implemented ... We have prepared, in cooperation with our foreign partners, most importantly, Belarussian partners, a road map that includes technical and organizational events for minimizing the damage done by the incident.

The road map has been fully implemented," Tokarev said.

"All the acute consequences have been neutralized. Unconditional oil is currently in Russia, the major part of it is. All the necessary measures are being taken to normalize is quality. We believe the acute stage is over ... Normal, standard-compliant oil is currently being delivered in all directions: Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, a part of Ukraine, and both oil refineries in Belarus," Tokarev noted.