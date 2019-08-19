UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Transneft Says Clean Russian Oil Being Delivered Via Druzhba In All Directions

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 03:14 PM

Russia's Transneft Says Clean Russian Oil Being Delivered Via Druzhba in All Directions

Russia's Transneft and its foreign partners have fully implemented the road map on minimizing the damage done by the incident with chlorides-contaminated Russian oil getting into the Druzhba pipeline, and standard-compliant oil is already being delivered in all directions, including Belarus, Transneft President Nikolay Tokarev said on Monday during his meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Russia's Transneft and its foreign partners have fully implemented the road map on minimizing the damage done by the incident with chlorides-contaminated Russian oil getting into the Druzhba pipeline, and standard-compliant oil is already being delivered in all directions, including Belarus, Transneft President Nikolay Tokarev said on Monday during his meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

"All the necessary technical measures for localizing the incident have been implemented ... We have prepared, in cooperation with our foreign partners, most importantly, Belarussian partners, a road map that includes technical and organizational events for minimizing the damage done by the incident.

The road map has been fully implemented," Tokarev said.

"All the acute consequences have been neutralized. Unconditional oil is currently in Russia, the major part of it is. All the necessary measures are being taken to normalize is quality. We believe the acute stage is over ... Normal, standard-compliant oil is currently being delivered in all directions: Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, a part of Ukraine, and both oil refineries in Belarus," Tokarev noted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Oil Road Germany Belarus Poland Czech Republic Slovakia Hungary All

Recent Stories

Christmas in PH now within reach with Cebu Pacific ..

13 minutes ago

PASSD to establish 20 centres for disabled persons ..

2 minutes ago

Govt working out practical steps to help resolve K ..

2 minutes ago

Medvedev Stresses Need to Prevent Situations Simil ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Transneft Says Wants to Control Oil Deliv ..

2 minutes ago

PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme launched for youth upl ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.