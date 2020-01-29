UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Africa Seeks To Bolster Trade Investments With West Africa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:55 PM

S. Africa seeks to bolster trade investments with west Africa

With the economy still in the doldrums, the South African government on Wednesday said it planned to increase bilateral trade and investments between west African countries such as Ghana and Nigeria

JOHANNESBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :With the economy still in the doldrums, the South African government on Wednesday said it planned to increase bilateral trade and investments between west African countries such as Ghana and Nigeria.

Officials from Department of Trade and Industry would travel with 40 local businesses in agriculture, infrastructure, mining and pharmaceutical to explore investments deal in the two countries next week.

"This mission provides an ideal platform to South African companies seeing to explore trade and investment opportunities in Ghana and Nigeria," said Nomalungelo Gina, Deputy Minister of Department of Trade and Industry.

With the African Continental Free Trade Agreement having been signed by a number of countries in the continent, the trip was part of strengthening intra- African trade.

"The mission is also part of South Africa's economic strategy for Africa, which is premised on the development integration approach focusing on advancing the priorities for Africa as set out in the country's Re-imagined Industrialisation Strategy, and the Integrated National Export Strategy (INES)," she said.

"This would be good in terms of boosting the economy in Sub-Saharan Africa. There's so much that African businesses can explore in the continent." Jannie Rossouw, head of school of Economic and business Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand, told Xinhua.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa Business Agriculture South Africa Ghana Nigeria From Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

12 minutes ago

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan reiterates support for Palestine with pre ..

15 minutes ago

MCC name squad to tour Pakistan

15 minutes ago

Arrest of Islamabad activists unconstitutional

19 minutes ago

Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro posted as MS LUMHS hospital ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.