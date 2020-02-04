UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Mulls 1Mln BPD Oil Output Cut Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 01:40 AM

Saudi Arabia Mulls 1Mln BPD Oil Output Cut Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Saudi Arabia is considering slashing oil output by 1 million barrels a day in response to a slump in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The short-term production cut is being weighed against reducing the output of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) by 500,000 barrels a day, unnamed OPEC sources told the daily.

OPEC and its allies have pushed the meeting of their joint technical committee forward to this Tuesday and Wednesday to assess the impact of the virus outbreak in China on oil exports, a source with knowledge of the situation has told Sputnik.

Crude prices fell 15 percent in January after China confirmed that a new strain of coronavirus was behind the outbreak of pneumonia in Wuhan. The illness has sickened over 17,000 people in China and spread to over 20 other countries. As a result, more than 360 people have died.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports China Oil Died Wuhan Saudi Arabia January Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with China over coronavir ..

1 hour ago

India appoints former ambassador Navdeep Suri to l ..

2 hours ago

UN Security Council May Discuss with Kushner US Mi ..

2 hours ago

Razak urges exporters to penetrate in African coun ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.