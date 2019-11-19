Saudi Aramco to Buy Modified Drones After Attacks on Oil Facilities - Advanced Electronics

Oil giant Saudi Aramco has placed an order for a modified drone with state-owned Advanced Electronics Company, the defense firm's spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday

A series of drone and missile strikes at Aramco's Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities in September more than halved the kingdom's output. The Saudi government blamed Iran for the attack, which it denied.

Advanced Electronics Company has been working on a new drone, called Bakir, which has a range of 2.

8 miles and can carry a load of up to 66 pounds, the spokesperson said at Dubai Airshow in the United Arab Emirates.

"We have received orders from clients in the country, including the Royal Saudi Air Force and Saudi Aramco and are modifying the drone to meet their needs," he said.

Advanced Electronics Company was acquired by the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) earlier this year. SAMI, which is fully owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, plays a major role in developing the Saudi defense industry.