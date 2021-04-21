UrduPoint.com
SECP Publishes Guidance Paper On Convertible Debt Securities

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:15 PM

The Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has published a guidance paper detailing mechanics and elements for issuance of Convertible Debt Securities (CDS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has published a guidance paper detailing mechanics and elements for issuance of Convertible Debt Securities (CDS).

The said paper is available on the SECP's website and can be accessed through following link https://www.secp.gov.pk/document/guidance-paper-relating-to-issuance-of-convertible-debt-securities/?wpdmdl=42210&refresh=607fca65241141618987621, an SECP press release said.

The convertible debt security is a hybrid instrument having both debt and equity features. Initially it is a fixed-income security that yields interest payments and subsequently can be converted into specified number of equity shares. The conversion from debt security to shares can be done at certain times during the instrument's life and is usually at the discretion of the security holder/investor. Investors in CDS can benefit from a steady income stream (payment of coupon/profit rate) and repayment of principal at maturity, while retaining the option to share in potentially higher equity values i.

e. if the conversion option is exercised.

There is a global surge in issuance of CDS due to low cost involved. Approximately $92 billion of convertible securities have been issued in first half of Calendar year 2020. However, Pakistan has not witnessed CDS issuance by the public listed companies barring few banks that used these instruments for meeting their tier I and tier II capital requirements.

The guidance paper mainly covers features of CDS, its benefits to investors, opportunities for issuers, criteria for issuance of these and steps involved. As a part of capital market development, SECP will be conducting webinars for creating awareness among potential issuers and other stakeholders relating to issuance of CDS.

