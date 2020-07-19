Secretary Planning directs to publish all research reports on web

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Secretary Planning, Mathar Niaz Rana on Sunday chaired a meeting of senior officers of the ministry to discuss possible ways for improvement of working conditions of the ministry.

The secretary desired that all research reports prepared by the ministry must be available on its website for the benefit of researchers, students and policy makers and appointed a senior officer to supervise the assigned task.

The officers of Economist group and other sections of the ministry apprised the secretary about functioning of the economic planning, policy development, initiatives, project designing and implementation methodology, and sectorial challenges concerns and way forward.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the structure of the Working Plan, considered the proposals on its development and determined the priority missions for future.

The secretary planning said the purpose of this meeting was to improve the coherence of the departments within sections.

The secretary also gave go-ahead to fill empty posts of the ministry, and instructed them to implement it in accordance with the rules and regulations.