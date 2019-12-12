UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan Introduces Regulatory Sandbox To Promote Innovation In Financial Service Industry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:44 PM

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan introduces Regulatory Sandbox to promote innovation in financial service industry

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued Regulatory Sandbox Guidelines, 2019 to promote innovation in financial sector and encourage startups

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued Regulatory Sandbox Guidelines, 2019 to promote innovation in financial sector and encourage startups.

This would be Pakistan's first Regulatory Sandbox in the financial services industry, said a press release issued here by SECP.

The guidelines are aimed at reducing regulatory obligations through allowing testing of new products, business models, services in the Regulatory Sandbox.

The Regulatory Sandbox will be available for all the regulated sectors of the SECP i.e. insurance, capital markets, non-banking financial services and overall corporate sector.

The Sandbox is a tailored regulatory environment for conducting limited scale, live tests of innovative products, services, processes, and/or business models in a controlled environment.

Such tests will be conducted under close supervision of the regulator for a specific period so as to assess the viability and compatibility and conducive regulatory environment for the innovative solutions.

Regulatory Sandboxes are becoming increasingly popular regulatory tools internationally. As of now, more than 50 countries have introduced their respective regulatory sandboxes with similar objectives.

The SECP's Regulatory Sandbox is expected to stimulate financial and technological innovation and help in enhancing financial inclusion andbroaden the range of financial products in Pakistan.

These guidelines are available at SECP's website at https://www.secp.gov.pk/laws/guidelines/.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Business 2019 Market All Industry

Recent Stories

CNS Message On The Occasion Of Maritime Security W ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates Maritime Centre Of Excel ..

18 minutes ago

Emirates Touches down in Mexico City

28 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kenya President on Indepe ..

30 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates College of Holy Quran at ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.