UrduPoint.com

Serbia, Hungary To Get Gas Supplies In Winter Due To Friendly Ties With Russia - Belgrade

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 12:50 AM

Serbia, Hungary to Get Gas Supplies in Winter Due to Friendly Ties With Russia - Belgrade

Serbia and Hungary will have enough gas in winter thanks to friendly relations with Russia and their independent policy, Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Serbia and Hungary will have enough gas in winter thanks to friendly relations with Russia and their independent policy, Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Friday.

Gas transit to Serbia via the TurkStream pipeline through the Bulgarian gas transportation system kicked off at the beginning of this year, and was launched through the territory of Serbia to Hungary on October 1. Earlier on Friday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that he hoped to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on November 25 to discuss, among other things, energy prices.

"As we have built a gas pipeline and have not abandoned our power plants, we will have electricity and gas this year. As we have not abandoned our friendship with Russia, we will have the most favorable gas price. This is because Vucic and (Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor) Orban are pursuing an independent policy also on border protection and our way of life," Vulin was quoted as saying by his ministry.

In late September, Hungary and Russian energy giant Gazprom struck a deal involving supplies of 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually for the next 15 years.

The contract prompted an outcry among Western nations, while Kiev claimed that it undermined Ukraine's status as a transit country. In response, Budapest said that Hungary is a sovereign country and decides on its own where to buy gas and how to have it delivered.

On July 8, the 402-kilometer Serbian section of the TurkStream pipeline was linked to Hungary's gas transport system at the border of the two countries.

Russia is now the only natural gas supplier to Serbia. In previous years, Serbia received over 2 billion cubic meters of Russian gas by a pipeline through Ukraine and Hungary. However, since the beginning of 2021, Russian gas has flowed to Serbia through Bulgaria by the TurkStream pipeline. According to Sputnik sources from the Gastrans operator company, at the initial stage it was planned to transport about 4 billion cubic meters per year, which was supposed to fully cover Serbia's needs.

In the meantime, Europe continues to suffer from a surge in fossil fuel prices, especially natural gas, spurred by increasing energy demand amid the global economic recovery after months of COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as limited supply.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Ukraine Russia Europe Interior Minister Company Budapest Buy Vladimir Putin Kiev Price Bulgaria Serbia Hungary July September October November Border Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads White Cane March at Exp ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads White Cane March at Expo 2020 in support of People of ..

37 minutes ago
 US to Allow Entry to Those Fully Vaccinated With W ..

US to Allow Entry to Those Fully Vaccinated With WHO-, FDA-Approved Shots - Stat ..

15 minutes ago
 Global stocks, Bitcoin and oil surge

Global stocks, Bitcoin and oil surge

17 minutes ago
 One of Mexico Airport Attackers Dies in Hospital - ..

One of Mexico Airport Attackers Dies in Hospital - City Police

17 minutes ago
 Six Children, One Adult Injured in Bus Accident in ..

Six Children, One Adult Injured in Bus Accident in Belgium - Reports

17 minutes ago
 Muted protests as Italy toughens workplace Covid r ..

Muted protests as Italy toughens workplace Covid rules

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.