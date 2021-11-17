UrduPoint.com

Serbia To Ask Russia For 3 Bln Cubic Meters Of Gas Annually For 10 Years - Vucic

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 02:30 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he plans to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin for an agreement on the annual supply of 3 billion cubic meters of gas for a period of 10 years.

Vucic said Tuesday he plans to travel to Moscow on November 24 and expects to meet with Putin on November 25.

According to the Serbian leader, it will be necessary to agree with the Russian leadership on the price, volumes of gas and the duration of the contract. Serbia now receives Russian gas at $270 per 1,000 cubic meters; the contract expires at the end of the year.

"Do not forget that we buy 3-4 million cubic meters of gas on the market per day, along with what we get under a long-term contract with Russia, to help produce electricity," Vucic said on Happy tv.

