UrduPoint.com

Serbia To Buy 3.5Mln Cubic Meters Of Greek Gas Per Day Through Bulgaria - Vucic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Serbia to Buy 3.5Mln Cubic Meters of Greek Gas Per Day Through Bulgaria - Vucic

Serbia plans to purchase up to 3.5 million cubic meters of gas a day from a liquefied gas terminal in the Greek port city of Alexandroupolis and then transfer it via a connecting gas pipeline through Bulgaria, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Serbia plans to purchase up to 3.5 million cubic meters of gas a day from a liquefied gas terminal in the Greek port city of Alexandroupolis and then transfer it via a connecting gas pipeline through Bulgaria, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday.

"We have discussed better accessibility of Alexandroupolis (gas terminal) with our Greek partners, so that we can use it as soon as we finish the connecting gas pipeline in October, where we could get 3-3.5 million cubic meters daily if necessary," Vucic told a press conference after a meeting with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, who is currently in Serbia for a three-day visit.

Serbia is storing 528 million cubic meters of gas reserves with an option to store another 100 million cubic meters in the Russian part of Banatski Dvor underground gas storage, Vucic said. Belgrade also has a contract with Hungary to fill rented storage, according to the Serbian leader.

All together, Serbia will be able to fill 700 million cubic meters of gas reserves, which has never happened before, Vucic added.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend, forcing countries to look for alternatives to Russian natural gas in order to end their dependence on fossil fuels.

Over the past two years, the Serbian government has been working with Bulgaria, Greece and Azerbaijan to secure supplies.

Currently, Russia is the only supplier of natural gas to Serbia. Belgrade, under a two-year contract with Gazprom, has secured about 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas per year, which is 62% of its annual demand.

In March 2022, Serbia began working on a pipeline section designed to transfer 1.4 billion cubic meters a year from Azerbaijan starting 2023. Another connecting pipeline, the Nis-Dimitrovgrad pipeline, is currently under construction in Serbia and is projected to transfer 1.8 billion cubic meters of gas from Bulgaria.

On October 1, 2022 Vucic attended the opening of a connecting pipeline between Greece and Bulgaria with a capacity of 3 billion cubic meters per year, which can be upgraded to transfer up to 5 billion cubic meters. On February 1, Bulgaria started to construct of a pipeline to transfer gas from Greece and Azerbaijan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Visit Belgrade Azerbaijan Bulgaria Serbia Hungary Greece February March October Gas From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

UNSC to Meet Friday on Russia's Announcement to Pl ..

UNSC to Meet Friday on Russia's Announcement to Place Nuclear Weapons in Belarus ..

2 minutes ago
 Over 90,000 People Take Part in Protest Against Pe ..

Over 90,000 People Take Part in Protest Against Pension Reform in Paris - Report ..

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace&#039;s Ramadan lectures ..

Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace&#039;s Ramadan lectures open

25 minutes ago
 Biden to Meet With Argentinian President Fernandez ..

Biden to Meet With Argentinian President Fernandez on Wednesday - Kirby

14 minutes ago
 Greek Parliament to Be Dissolved Before Orthodox E ..

Greek Parliament to Be Dissolved Before Orthodox Easter - Government Spokesman

14 minutes ago
 c

C

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.