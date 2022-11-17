UrduPoint.com

Serbia To Receive Additional 2Mln Cubic Meters Of Russian Gas Daily Next Month - Srbijagas

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Serbia to Receive Additional 2Mln Cubic Meters of Russian Gas Daily Next Month - Srbijagas

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Serbia will receive 2 million cubic meters of Russian gas per day in addition to the volumes agreed in the contract, the head of the Srbijagas state-owned energy company, Dusan Bajatovic, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We agreed on the supply of an additional 2 million cubic meters of gas per day, starting from December 1," Bajatovic said.

Russia currently is the only supplier of natural gas to Serbia. Belgrade is expected to receive about 2.2 billion cubic meters a year, or 62% of its annual gas needs, under a two-year agreement with Gazprom. Serbia also plans to reserve about 700 million cubic meters of gas for the winter on its territory and in Hungary.

