Seven uplift schemes worth Rs. 57.654b approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved seven developmental schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs.57,654.746 million here on Monday.

These schemes were approved in the 29th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 chaired by Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Chairman of Planning & Development Board.

The approved developmental schemes included construction of building of Women University, Sialkot at the cost of Rs 2,880.370 million,construction of metaled road from Sheikhupura Interchange (M-2) to QAAP along motorway, length 3.00 km at the cost of Rs. 1,566.249 million, umbrella PC-I / cost estimate for Rehabilitation and reconstruction of 87 no roads in Rajanpur, 97 no.

roads in Taunsa and 30 no. roads in D.G. Khan at the cost of Rs. 16,532.600 million, providing river training works for protection of link no.1 in D.G. Khan at the cost of Rs. 1,245.232 million, management of vidore Hill Torrent (Suchani & Phullar Branch) at the cost of Rs. 4,815.084 million, management of Sori Lund Hill Torrent (Jamallar & Talli Branch) at the cost of Rs. 5,969.211 million and Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication (PPIC3) Centre, Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 24,646.000 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all the board members, provincial secretaries of relevant departments, and other senior representatives of provincial departments also attended the meeting.