UrduPoint.com

Seven Uplift Schemes Worth Rs. 57.654b Approved

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Seven uplift schemes worth Rs. 57.654b approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved seven developmental schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs.57,654.746 million here on Monday.

These schemes were approved in the 29th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 chaired by Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Chairman of Planning & Development Board.

The approved developmental schemes included construction of building of Women University, Sialkot at the cost of Rs 2,880.370 million,construction of metaled road from Sheikhupura Interchange (M-2) to QAAP along motorway, length 3.00 km at the cost of Rs. 1,566.249 million, umbrella PC-I / cost estimate for Rehabilitation and reconstruction of 87 no roads in Rajanpur, 97 no.

roads in Taunsa and 30 no. roads in D.G. Khan at the cost of Rs. 16,532.600 million, providing river training works for protection of link no.1 in D.G. Khan at the cost of Rs. 1,245.232 million, management of vidore Hill Torrent (Suchani & Phullar Branch) at the cost of Rs. 4,815.084 million, management of Sori Lund Hill Torrent (Jamallar & Talli Branch) at the cost of Rs. 5,969.211 million and Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication (PPIC3) Centre, Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 24,646.000 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all the board members, provincial secretaries of relevant departments, and other senior representatives of provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Police Punjab Motorway Road Rawalpindi Sialkot Sheikhupura Rajanpur Women All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite r ..

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite rehabilitation process in flood ..

2 hours ago
 Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

3 hours ago
 SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder c ..

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

4 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Da ..

Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Damage & Loss Fund'

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.