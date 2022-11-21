UrduPoint.com

SEZs Can Help Improve Regional Connectivity: S.M Naveed

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2022 | 03:20 PM

SEZs can help improve regional connectivity: S.M Naveed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) Chairman S.M Naveed said on Monday that SEZs could play a vital role in improving the regional connectivity with regard to trade.

S M Naveed, who was a former PCJCCI President, expressed these views in a think-tank session of Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) here.

He said, "We should unite to improve connectivity and trade among countries in the region." Punjab's Special Economic Zones were a hub of key industrial sectors like; textile, agriculture, food processing, automobiles and services, he said and asserted that around 10 zones were currently working in Punjab which includes; M3 Industrial City, Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estate, Bhalwal Industrial Estate, JW China Pakistan, Vehari Industrial Estate and others.

"We are focusing to provide maximum support to all the projects by providing gas, water, electricity and other facilities to factories in industrial parks. We are also providing business enterprises with suitable policy packages to attract potential investors," he mentioned.

He added that with the opening of various industrial zones under CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor), the volume of regional trade would expand manifold.

On the occasion, the PCJCCI President Moazzam Ali Ghurki said, "The SEZs provide economic connectivity between resource-starving and resource-rich countries.

This kind of regional integration enhances peace, promotes tranquility and ensures economic prosperity for the whole region." The PCJCCI Senior Vice President Fang Yulong attended the session online and shared his views by saying that Pakistan offered a big market for investment in energy, automobile, textile, surgical equipment, infrastructure, engineering, agriculture, minerals and SMEs.

Its focus was also on renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, thermal, and bio-gas.

He said Pakistan welcomed Chinese investment in all the sectors to take advantage of liberal and forward looking investment policy. SEZs industrial units would enjoy a 10-year exemption from custom duties and taxes for all capital goods imported into Pakistan for the development, operations and maintenance, he added.

PCJCCI Vice President Hamza Khalid said that there was a dire need to take benefits of the resources and provide maximum support to the zone developers in order to achieve the targeted goal.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI added that in this regard, Pakistan was looking at other country's experience which had drawn arbitration rules from the West, and currently intending to replicate China's experience of cluster development.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Business Punjab Water China Agriculture CPEC Rahim Yar Khan Vehari Bhalwal Chamber Hub Gas Market Commerce Textile All From Industry

Recent Stories

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite r ..

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite rehabilitation process in flood ..

2 hours ago
 Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

3 hours ago
 SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder c ..

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

4 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Da ..

Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Damage & Loss Fund'

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.