Shan Foods Distributes 20,000 Eco-friendly Bags

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:45 PM

Shan Foods distributes 20,000 eco-friendly bags

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Shan Foods has continuously struggling for a clean and green Pakistan by joining the fight against plastic pollution.

Understanding the negative impact plastic waste on the environment, Shan Foods has donated more than Twenty thousand eco-friendly bags to Naheed Supermarket, as an alternative to conventional plastic bags, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The bags are available for customers free of cost.

The Company has also handed out the bags to its entire staff in its Head Office.

Speaking about this initiative, Maria Rashdi, Marketing Communications & E-commerce Manager, Shan Foods said, "At Shan Foods we care about our environment.

Plastic is not only harmful for animals but for humans as well. Every year, 8 million metric tons of plastics enter our ocean on top of the estimated 150 million metric tons that currently circulate our marine environments. We want to play our role in reducing plastic waste, hence we are providing eco-friendly bags to our employees and to consumers through Naheed."As a socially responsible organization Shan Foods believes in a cleaner and greener Pakistan and is taking a step towards a cleaner future by saying no to plastic bags.

