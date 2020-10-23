UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 01:46 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Seven ships, Aldi Wave, OOCL Asia, Agonistics, Mega 1, Azurite, Glory Harvest and Al Utouriya carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil, Gas oil, LPG, LNG were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal, Gas Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on 22nd October 2020

Meanwhile three more ships, Xin Hong Kong, Glakos and Ploutos carrying Containers, Coal and Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at Port Qasim to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Palm Kernel, LPG, LNG, Soya Bean and Gas oil respectively.

Out of them, four more ships, Sweet Melissa, Infinity V, Pola Onega and Aldi Wave are expected to sail on Friday (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 157,606 tonnes, comprising 113,165 tonnes imports cargo and 44,441 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,751 Containers (806 TEUs imports and 1,945 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Five ships, Maersk Bogor, Zante, Shao Shan 6, Beaufort and Unicom Spirit carrying Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Steel Coil and Chemicals are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, FAP, MW 1 and EVTL respectively on 23rd October, while a container vessel, �Esperavza N� and chemicals carrier �Tiger Winter� are due to arrive at Port Qasim on 24th October 2020.

