Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :A cargo volume of 199,401 tonnes comprising 169,001 tonnes imports cargo and 30,400 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,150 Containers (3,550 TEUs imports and 1,600 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

According to Port statistics the shipping activity also remained active at the Port where 04 ships namely Diyala, IVS North Berwick, Maritime Vanessa and SCF Don carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and Mogas Gas were berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile another ship, Pacific Frida with Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on same day.

A total of 10 ships were engaged to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Palm Kernel, Petroleum gas, Mogas and Palm oil, out of them, four ships, Diyala, Gladiator, African Queen and White Purl were expected to sail from QICT, PIBT, PQEPT and EVTL on Monday afternoon.

There were 08 more ships currently were at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them 04 ships, Pacific Frieda and Chemroad Journey, MSC Jasmine and Sea Seago Piraeus carrying Coal, Chemicals and Containers were also expected to take berths at Pqept, Evtl and Qict on Monday.

Meanwhile 02 others container vessels, Maersk Pittsburgh and MSC Esthi were likely to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.