Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mon 06th September 2021 | 04:13 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim



KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Two ships, APL New York and Shandong Fu Xin carrying Containers and Rapeseeds took berths at Container Terminal and Grain Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile, eight more ships carrying Containers, Coal, General cargo, Mogas and Petroleum gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, General cargo, Coal, Rapeseeds, Chemicals, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, six ships, KSL Huayang, Torm Republic, IVS Atsugi, Chemroad Ditta, Maersk Jalan and APL New York sailed out to sea on Monday morning and two more ships, oil tanker 'Ploutos' and Bulk cargo carrier 'Caravos Liberty' are expected to sail from FOTCO and PIBT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 203,172 tonnes, comprising 145,279 tonnes imports cargo and 57,893 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,023 Containers (1,976 TEUs Imports and 3,047 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are twenty four ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them, seven ships, PPS Salmon, Glen Canyon, MSC Clea, Sloman Hera, Silver Entalina, Gulf Mews and Red Cosmos & three more ships, Stamford Eagle, BBG Confidence and Seago Piraeus scheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers, Palm oil, Gas oil, Chemicals and Coal are expected to take berths at MW-2, QICT, LCT, FOTCO, EVTL, MW-4, PIBT and PQEPT respectively on Monday (today),while three more ships, MSC Giulia, Maersk Selector and Maran Gas with Containers and Natural gas are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

