Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Four ships namely,MSC Iris, CMA CGM Butterfly, Kanha and African Starling carrying Containers, LPG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, SSGC LPG Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile a containers ship 'Long Beach Express' carrying 'Containers' also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on Friday morning.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a containers ship 'CMA CGM Butterfly' left the Port on Friday morning, while 03 more ships, Wealthy Loyal, MSC Iris and African Starling are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 139,748 tonnes, comprising 98,974 tonnes imports cargo and 40,774 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,794` Containers (2,115 TEUs Imports and 1,679 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Long Beach Express, SM Navigator and Maritime Gisela carrying Containers, Gas oil and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO and LCT on Friday, 29th July and another containers ship 'CMA CGM Berlioz' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and two more ships, TeeraBhum and SafmarineNigami are due to arrive on Saturday.