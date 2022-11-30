UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

November 30, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Two ships, America and Santa rosa carrying Containers, called at the Port on Tuesday, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal to load/offload containers.

Meanwhile three more ships, Seaspan Chiba, Maritime Valor and Al-Karaana carrying Containers, Palm Oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by seven ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Raffles Harmony, Kokako and Santa Rosa left the port on Wednesday morning and two more ships, America and Kosman are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 144,302 tonnescomprising 107,856 tonnes imports cargo and 36,446 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 5,044 Containers (3,276 TEUs Imports and 1,768 TEUs export)was handled at the Port.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, Al-Karaana, Golden Ambrosia, Margarita and Seaspan Chiba & another ship EM Astoria carrying LNG, Palm oil, Mogas and Containers areexpected to take berths at EETL, LCT, FOTCO and QICT on Wednesday and 'Express Athens' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

