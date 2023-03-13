UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

March 13, 2023

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :General cargo carrier'Wooyang Dandy carrying steel coil, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal on Sunday.

Meanwhile another ship, Al Areesh carrying LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on Monday morning.

A total of 3 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them an oil tanker 'Silover Cindy' is expected to sail half on today.

A Cargo volume of 44,728tonnes, comprising 38,795tonnes imports cargo and 5,933tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 391, Containers (42 TEUs Imports and 349 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Evridiki and Al Areesh& another ship, MSC Ridacarrying Mogas, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EETL and QICT respectively on Monday.

