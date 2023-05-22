Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ):Four ships namely, Maersk Phuket,Afra Rossi, Stena Important and Ogino Park schedule to load/offload Containers, Furnace oil, Soya-bean oil and Chemical, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectivelyon Sunday.

Meanwhile five more ships, MSC Cape Town-III, Olympia, Zeze Start, Southern Wolf and Al-Thakhira with Containers, Gas oil, Chemicals and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship, Maersk Phuket left the Port on Monday morning & three more ships, CMB Chikako, Magnum Force and N-Orhan are expected to sail on (today).

Cargo Throughput of 135,177tones, comprising 94,577 tones imports Cargo and 40,600 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,886 Containers (988 TEUs Imports and 1,898 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Al-Thakhira, MSC Cape Town-III and Olympia & two more ships, MSC Roma and Maersk Boston carrying LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at Elengy Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Monday & two more Container ships, Santa Rosa and MSC United-VIII are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.