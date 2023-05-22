UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships namely, Maersk Phuket,Afra Rossi, Stena Important and Ogino Park schedule to load/offload Containers, Furnace oil, Soya-bean oil and Chemical, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectivelyon Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ):Four ships namely, Maersk Phuket,Afra Rossi, Stena Important and Ogino Park schedule to load/offload Containers, Furnace oil, Soya-bean oil and Chemical, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectivelyon Sunday.

Meanwhile five more ships, MSC Cape Town-III, Olympia, Zeze Start, Southern Wolf and Al-Thakhira with Containers, Gas oil, Chemicals and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship, Maersk Phuket left the Port on Monday morning & three more ships, CMB Chikako, Magnum Force and N-Orhan are expected to sail on (today).

Cargo Throughput of 135,177tones, comprising 94,577 tones imports Cargo and 40,600 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,886 Containers (988 TEUs Imports and 1,898 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Al-Thakhira, MSC Cape Town-III and Olympia & two more ships, MSC Roma and Maersk Boston carrying LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at Elengy Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Monday & two more Container ships, Santa Rosa and MSC United-VIII are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Santa Rosa Roma Phuket Olympia Boston Anchorage Gas Sunday Engro Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates 30th Middle East Petro ..

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates 30th Middle East Petroleum &amp; Gas Conference

1 minute ago
 Innovation Challenge Futuremakers empowering entre ..

Innovation Challenge Futuremakers empowering entrepreneurs with disabilities

8 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises Process ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises Processes of International Negotiatio ..

16 minutes ago
 Three People Hospitalized in Russian Town Grayvoro ..

Three People Hospitalized in Russian Town Grayvoron After Shelling - Governor

11 minutes ago
 SCA, UBF explore cooperation to support asset mana ..

SCA, UBF explore cooperation to support asset management industry

46 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates 32nd Abu Dhabi Intern ..

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.