Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ):Shipping activity was reported at the port where four ships namely, MSC Denise, Marlen, Erietta and Falcon Royal carrying Container, Palm oil, Coal and Gasoline, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of two ships, Maersk Phuket and Marangas Asclepius sailed out to sea on Monday (today) morning, while two more ships, Mari Blue and New Liberty are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 94,821 tonnes, comprising 66,436 tones imports Cargo and 28,385 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,057 Containers (552 TEUs Imports and 1,505 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a gas carrier FSM & two more container ships, Lisa and America carrying LPG and Container are expected to take berths at Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on today Monday, 4th September, while two more container ships, MSC Lisbon and Maersk Hartford are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.