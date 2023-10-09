Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Five ships namely, Big Breezy, Ocean Amitie, Huang Shan-16, Mei Lin Wan and Al-Thakira carrying Containers, Steel Coil, Palm oil, Mogas and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal and Gas Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile, two more ships, Nave Andromeda and MSC Silvana carrying Mogas and Containers also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Big Breezy, Maersk Phuket, Marietta and Abu Al Abyad left the port today morning, while another General Cargo ship ‘Ocean Amitie is expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 108,668tonnes, comprising 85,480 tonnes of import cargo and 23,188 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,785 Containers (421 TEUs Imports and 1,364 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a containers ship MSC Silvana & other containers ship Maersk Boston are expected to take berths at Container Terminal on Monday, 9th October, while four more Container ships, MSC Tampica, Maersk Kensington, MSC Vilda-X and MSC Jemima are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

