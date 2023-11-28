Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity was reported at the port where four ships, Ince Marmar, Yasa Saturn, Ullswater and Evridiki carrying Wheat, Coal, LPG and Gas oil, berthed at Grain Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Engro Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Shipping activity was reported at the port where four ships, Ince Marmar, Yasa Saturn, Ullswater and Evridiki carrying Wheat, Coal, LPG and Gas oil, berthed at Grain Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Engro Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, carrying Containers and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a container vessel America left the port on Tuesday morning and two more ships New Fairy and Evridiki isexpected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 112,611tonnes, comprising 79,565tonnes imports cargo and 33,046tonnes export cargo,including containerized cargo carried in 2,507 Containers (1,397 TEUs Imports and 1,110 TEUs export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Carina, Ardmore Engineer, MSC Ellen, Maersk Cabo Verdo and Maersk Columbus scheduled to load/offload Rice, Gas oil and Containers areex pected to take berthsat MW-1,FOTCO,and QICTon Tuesday, while a gas carrier Al-Daayen is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

APP/msq