Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Shipping activity was reported at the port where four ships, scheduled to load / offload Rice and Containers, berthed at Multipurpose Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Tuesday,

Meanwhile fivemore ships, scheduled to load / offload Rice, Wheat, LNG and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, an oil tanker Evridiki left the port on Wednesday morning and four more ships Maersk Cabo Verde, Maersk Columbus, Ullswater and Yasa Saturan areex pected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 178,524 tonnes, comprising 127,270 tonnes imports cargo and 51,254tonnes export cargo,including containerized cargo carried in 5,690 Containers (3,390 TEUs Imports and 2,300 TEUs export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Al-Dayyan and Ardmore Engineer & another ship GCL Lazaro carrying LNG, Gas oil and Coal areex pected to take berthsat EET, FOTCO and PIBTon Wednesday.