Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Shipping activity was reported at the port where four ships, scheduled to load / offload Rice and Containers, berthed at Multipurpose Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Tuesday,

Meanwhile fivemore ships, scheduled to load / offload Rice, Wheat, LNG and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, an oil tanker Evridiki left the port on Wednesday morning and four more ships Maersk Cabo Verde, Maersk Columbus, Ullswater and Yasa Saturan areex pected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 178,524 tonnes, comprising 127,270 tonnes imports cargo and 51,254tonnes export cargo,including containerized cargo carried in 5,690 Containers (3,390 TEUs Imports and 2,300 TEUs export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Al-Dayyan and Ardmore Engineer & another ship GCL Lazaro carrying LNG, Gas oil and Coal areex pected to take berthsat EET, FOTCO and PIBTon Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Ardmore Columbus Anchorage Gas Wheat Port Qasim

Recent Stories

FM calls for int’l collaboration to tackle migra ..

FM calls for int’l collaboration to tackle migrant smuggling

14 minutes ago
 Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on st ..

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on strong FDI inflow

2 hours ago
 Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins ..

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

3 hours ago

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat Distr ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

5 hours ago
Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

16 hours ago
 One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business