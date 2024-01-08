Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Three ships namely, Ananya Naree, Seapower-I and Oriental Jasmine scheduled to load/offload Rice, Wheat and Chemicals, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Three ships namely, Ananya Naree, Seapower-I and Oriental Jasmine scheduled to load/offload Rice, Wheat and Chemicals, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Jemima, MSC Antigua, Yihai and Flex Volunteer also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours to load/offload Containers, Palm Kernel and LNG respectively.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them Edible oil carrier ship ‘Ardmore’ left the port on today morning and three more ships, Ianthe, Oriental Jasmine and Sibulk Tradition are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 101,570 tonnes, comprising 57,117 tonnes imports cargo and 44,453 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,021 Containers (34 TEUs Imports and 987 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, MSC Jemima, MSC Antigua, Yihai, Curacao and Flex Volunteer carrying Container, Palm Kernel, Coal and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW, PIBT and PGPCL respectively on today, while two more container ships Maersk Detroit and MSC Desiree are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

