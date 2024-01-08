Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2024 | 05:23 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Three ships namely, Ananya Naree, Seapower-I and Oriental Jasmine scheduled to load/offload Rice, Wheat and Chemicals, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Three ships namely, Ananya Naree, Seapower-I and Oriental Jasmine scheduled to load/offload Rice, Wheat and Chemicals, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Jemima, MSC Antigua, Yihai and Flex Volunteer also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours to load/offload Containers, Palm Kernel and LNG respectively.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them Edible oil carrier ship ‘Ardmore’ left the port on today morning and three more ships, Ianthe, Oriental Jasmine and Sibulk Tradition are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 101,570 tonnes, comprising 57,117 tonnes imports cargo and 44,453 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,021 Containers (34 TEUs Imports and 987 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, MSC Jemima, MSC Antigua, Yihai, Curacao and Flex Volunteer carrying Container, Palm Kernel, Coal and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW, PIBT and PGPCL respectively on today, while two more container ships Maersk Detroit and MSC Desiree are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same Detroit Anchorage Sunday Engro Wheat Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Rupee gains 11 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 11 paisa against Dollar

13 seconds ago
 Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank gets $500M loan f ..

Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank gets $500M loan from China Eximbank

15 seconds ago
 Pakistani Shooter Khashmala Talat clinches Silver, ..

Pakistani Shooter Khashmala Talat clinches Silver, Secures Spot in Paris Olympic ..

2 hours ago
 Training workshop on `Science Communication and Di ..

Training workshop on `Science Communication and Diplomacy in Agriculture' to sta ..

17 seconds ago
 Pak vs NZ T20I series: First match will be played ..

Pak vs NZ T20I series: First match will be played on January 12 in Auckland

3 hours ago
 ‘It seems you all want to delay elections,’ re ..

‘It seems you all want to delay elections,’ remarks CJP Isa

3 hours ago
Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fa ..

Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fan

3 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's ..

Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's T20 Team

4 hours ago
 SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifet ..

SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifetime disqualification today

4 hours ago
 Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration beg ..

Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration begins

5 hours ago
 Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue t ..

Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue to dispose of appeals till Wedn ..

5 hours ago
 Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business