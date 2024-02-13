Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Shipping activity was reported at Port Qasim where three ships namely, MSC Spring-III, Southern Anoa and Beks Nazik carrying containers, palm oil and Wheat, berthed at the Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Grain Terminal respectively on 12th February 2024.

Meanwhile, four more ships, Weco Madeleine, Corona, Stockholm Eagle and Lokoja carrying Palm oil, Coal and LNG, have also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a chemical carrier ‘Arpeggio’ left the port today morning while another container ship, MSC Spring-III is expected to sail on the same day.

A cargo volume of 97,657 tonnes, comprising 66,769 tonnes of import cargo and 30,888 tonnes of export cargo carried in 3,000 containers (1,800 TEUs Imports and 1,200 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships, Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Epic Sunter, Lokoja and Stockholm Eagle carrying LPG, LNG and Coal are expected to take berths at EVTL, PGPCL and PIBT respectively today, 13th February, while two more containers ships, Maersk Columbus and America are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 14th February 2024.

APP/ms