Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Shipping activity was reported at Port Qasim where three ships namely, MSC Spring-III, Southern Anoa and Beks Nazik carrying containers, palm oil and Wheat, berthed at the Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Grain Terminal respectively on 12th February 2024.
Meanwhile, four more ships, Weco Madeleine, Corona, Stockholm Eagle and Lokoja carrying Palm oil, Coal and LNG, have also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.
A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a chemical carrier ‘Arpeggio’ left the port today morning while another container ship, MSC Spring-III is expected to sail on the same day.
A cargo volume of 97,657 tonnes, comprising 66,769 tonnes of import cargo and 30,888 tonnes of export cargo carried in 3,000 containers (1,800 TEUs Imports and 1,200 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.
There are 11 ships, Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Epic Sunter, Lokoja and Stockholm Eagle carrying LPG, LNG and Coal are expected to take berths at EVTL, PGPCL and PIBT respectively today, 13th February, while two more containers ships, Maersk Columbus and America are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 14th February 2024.
APP/ms
Recent Stories
Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM
PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..
PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
More Stories From Business
-
"We Exhibit 2024",best way for women entrepreneurs:President WCCIS41 minutes ago
-
Gold rates remain unchanged at Rs 214,300 per tola1 hour ago
-
2 hours ago
-
CDNS achieves Rs 1020 billion targets in fresh bond2 hours ago
-
Fruits, vegetables rates increase by 28 percent3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 20245 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher6 hours ago
-
SECP Set to Launch 'eZfile,' a Revolutionary Corporate Registry14 hours ago
-
ICCI, NAVTTC join hands to produce skilled manpower for the industry18 hours ago