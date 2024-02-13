Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Shipping activity was reported at Port Qasim where three ships namely, MSC Spring-III, Southern Anoa and Beks Nazik carrying containers, palm oil and Wheat, berthed at the Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Grain Terminal respectively on 12th February 2024.

Meanwhile, four more ships, Weco Madeleine, Corona, Stockholm Eagle and Lokoja carrying Palm oil, Coal and LNG, have also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a chemical carrier ‘Arpeggio’ left the port today morning while another container ship, MSC Spring-III is expected to sail on the same day.

A cargo volume of 97,657 tonnes, comprising 66,769 tonnes of import cargo and 30,888 tonnes of export cargo carried in 3,000 containers (1,800 TEUs Imports and 1,200 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships, Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Epic Sunter, Lokoja and Stockholm Eagle carrying LPG, LNG and Coal are expected to take berths at EVTL, PGPCL and PIBT respectively today, 13th February, while two more containers ships, Maersk Columbus and America are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 14th February 2024.

APP/ms

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Import Oil Lokoja Stockholm Same Eagle Columbus Anchorage February Wheat Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

2 minutes ago
 PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents ..

PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..

8 minutes ago
 PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ ca ..

PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case

57 minutes ago
 PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for powe ..

PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing

2 hours ago
  

 

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in La ..

HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

5 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

18 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

19 hours ago
 Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

19 hours ago
 Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in ge ..

Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business