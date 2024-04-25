Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity was report at the port where nine ships namely, San Francisco, Atlantic Ibis, Marathapolis, MSC Sindy, Sea Pearl, Aisa Liberty, Hansa Oslo, Bateleur and Limra carrying Container, Fertilizer, Palm oil, Gas oil and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal, Engro Terminal and Gas Terminal respectively during last

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where nine ships namely, San Francisco, Atlantic Ibis, Marathapolis, MSC Sindy, Sea Pearl, Aisa Liberty, Hansa Oslo, Bateleur and Limra carrying Container, Fertilizer, Palm oil, Gas oil and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal, Engro Terminal and Gas Terminal respectively during last.

Meanwhile another ship ‘Haj Muhammad’ scheduled to load/offload Cement also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same period.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Marathapolis, San Francisco and Lokojoleft the Port on today morning while three more ships, Atlantic Ibis, MSC Sindy and Seacon Yokohama are expected to sail on today.

A cargo volume of 134,252 tonnes, comprising 85,307 tonnes imports cargo and 48,945 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,113 Containers (2,439 TEUs Imports and 2,674 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 03 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a bulk cargo carrier ‘Haj Muhammad’ & two more ships, SeaspanBeacin and SSL Brahamaputra scheduled to load/offload Cement and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1 and QICT on today 25thApril, while another Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Doha’ is due arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

