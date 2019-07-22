UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:04 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Two ships Tegea and NCC Noor carrying 39,922 tonnes Coal and 29,916 tonnes Palm oil were arranged berthing at Multi Purpose Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile three more ships ER Tianshan, Dona Bibi and SC Haikou carrying Containers, Green Canola and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean Seeds, General Cargo, Chemicals, LNG and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships Container Vessel Safmarine Ngami and Chemicals carrier Bunga Akasia sailed out sea on Monday morning, and four more ships Milaha Qatar, Han He, Do Tong Yun and Ocean Feather are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during the last 24 hours stood at 169,645 tonnes, comprising 140,138 tonnes imports cargo and 29,507 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,151 containers (TEUs), (598 TEUs imports and 1,553 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.

Five ships ER Tianshan, Young Glory, Mid Falcon, SC Haikou and Ogino Nikolas carrying Containers, Coal and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-1, MW-2 and EVTL respectively on Monday.While two Container s ships, CSAV Tyndall and Maersk Chicagoare due to arrive at PQ on Tuesday.

