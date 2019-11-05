Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Three ships MSC Giulia, CPO Bremen and Ginga Sarkar carrying Containers and Chemicals were arranged berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ):Three ships MSC Giulia, CPO Bremen and Ginga Sarkar carrying Containers and Chemicals were arranged berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile, four more ships Seamax Bridgeport, Dacai Yun, NCC Sudair and Young Harmony with Containers, General Cargo and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Chemicals, LNG, and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships SDTR Bellona and CPO Bremen sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning and six more ships Teton, Bel Atlantic,Chemroad Nova, MSC Giulia, Ginga Sarkar and Milaharas Laffan were expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 148,688 tonnes, comprising 144,717 tonnes imports cargo and 3,971 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerised cargo carried in 3,228 containers (TEUs), (3,019 TEUs imports and 209 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Eight ships Seamax Bridgeport, Maersk Hartford, Young Harmony,Pan Crocus, Shan Dong Fu Xin, Dacai Yun, Stena Immortal and Uleriken carrying Containers, Coal, Canola, Chemicals, General Cargo were expected to take berths at QICT, PQEPT, PIBT, FAP, EVTL and MW-2 respectively on Tuesday.While a Container vessel MOL Grandeur was due to arrive at PQ on Wednesday.