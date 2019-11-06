UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:23 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Seven ships named Seamax Bridgeport, Maersk Hartford, Young Harmony, Pan Crocus, Shan Dong Fu Xin, Dacai Yun and Stena Immortal carrying Containers, Coal, Canola, Palm oil and General Cargo were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Seven ships named Seamax Bridgeport, Maersk Hartford, Young Harmony, Pan Crocus, Shan Dong Fu Xin, Dacai Yun and Stena Immortal carrying Containers, Coal, Canola, Palm oil and General Cargo were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, three more ships named Yasa Satum, SSI Triumph and Tomson Gas carrying Coal and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships occupied berths at PQA to load/offload Containers, Coal, Canola, Chemicals, General Cargo and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, a container vessel Maersk Hartford is expected to sail on Wednesday in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 146,588 tonnes comprising 120,159 tonnes imports cargo and 26,429 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,133 containers (TEUs), (1,742 TEUs imports and 1,391 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Three ships named MOL Grandeur, Yasa Satum and Tomson Gas carrying Containers, Coal and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT and EVTL respectively on Wednesday.

while two more ships named Hansa America and Prague Express withContainers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Exports Oil Young Prague Hartford Bridgeport Anchorage Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

PM saves country from bankruptcy, raise Kashmir ca ..

20 seconds ago

DOGANE's contribution to British society, Pakistan ..

22 seconds ago

Pakistan can lose title of major cotton-producing ..

6 minutes ago

VC Mehran University advices teachers to update th ..

5 minutes ago

Ehsan Ullah Tiwana meets China's Vice Foreign Mini ..

5 minutes ago

East China's Zhejiang to boost intelligent vehicle ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.