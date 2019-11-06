Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

Seven ships named Seamax Bridgeport, Maersk Hartford, Young Harmony, Pan Crocus, Shan Dong Fu Xin, Dacai Yun and Stena Immortal carrying Containers, Coal, Canola, Palm oil and General Cargo were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Seven ships named Seamax Bridgeport, Maersk Hartford, Young Harmony, Pan Crocus, Shan Dong Fu Xin, Dacai Yun and Stena Immortal carrying Containers, Coal, Canola, Palm oil and General Cargo were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, three more ships named Yasa Satum, SSI Triumph and Tomson Gas carrying Coal and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships occupied berths at PQA to load/offload Containers, Coal, Canola, Chemicals, General Cargo and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, a container vessel Maersk Hartford is expected to sail on Wednesday in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 146,588 tonnes comprising 120,159 tonnes imports cargo and 26,429 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,133 containers (TEUs), (1,742 TEUs imports and 1,391 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Three ships named MOL Grandeur, Yasa Satum and Tomson Gas carrying Containers, Coal and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT and EVTL respectively on Wednesday.

while two more ships named Hansa America and Prague Express withContainers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.