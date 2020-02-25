UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Three Ships, MSC Busan, Ocean Flower and Lusail carrying Containers Palm Kernel and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Antonella, Hercules, Nord Kanmon, and Wembley carrying containers, Soya Bean, Coal and Mogas also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Antonella, Hercules, Nord Kanmon, and Wembley carrying containers, Soya Bean, Coal and Mogas also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by eleven ships, to load/offload containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Project Cargo, Palm Kernel, LNG, Diesel oil and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships, African Tern, MSC Busan, BW Denube and Yangze Venus are expected to sail from PIBT, QICT, MW-2 and FOTCO on Wednesday afternoon.

A cargo volume of 183,749 tonnes, comprising 156,199 tonnes imports cargo and 27,550 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,030 Containers (1,580 TEUs imports and 1,450 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Five ships, Maersk Kinloss, MSC Antonella, Akour-II, African Lion and Sauger carrying Containers, Coal, Talcum Powder and Mogas are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-2 and FOTCO respectively on Tuesday.

While a container vessel, MOL Generosity is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

