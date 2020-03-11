UrduPoint.com
Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity remained active at the Port where four ships, Maersk Chicago, MSC Tomoko, Tiger Winter and Al-Gharrafa carrying Containers, Chemicals and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim international Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Tuesday, 10th March-2020

Meanwhile three more ships, Maersk Jalan, MOL Gateway and Aquitania carrying containers and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Chemicals, LNG, LPG, Mogas and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, a gas carrier Glory Harvest sailed out to sea from SSGC on Wednesday morning, and four more ships, Spruce-2, Star Omicron, African Seto and Olympic Peace are expected to sail from FOTCO, PIBT, MW-2 and MW-4 on the same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 191,948 tonnes, comprising 164,052 tonnes Imports cargo and 27,896 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,764 Containers (2,852 TEUs Imports and 912 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Six ships, MOL Gateway, Aquitania, Unity Force, Nord Yucatan, Kong Que Ong and Jal Upasana carrying Containers, Coal, Project Cargo and Diesel oil are expected take berths at QICT, PQEPT, PIBT, MW-4, MW-2 and FOTCO respectively on Wednesday, 11th March-2020, while two more Container ships, Hugo Schulte and Aristomenis are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

