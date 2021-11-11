Shipping activity at Port Qasim on 11th Nov, 2021

The ship callings was recorded on Wednesday,where seven ships namely, MOL Growth, Sanderling, Bulk Caster, Star Wave, Bi Jia Shan, FPMCP Ideal and Meisameer carrying Containers, Coal, Wheat, Mogas and Natural gas, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Electric Terminal, Grain Terminal, Oil Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The ship callings was recorded on Wednesday,where seven ships namely, MOL Growth, Sanderling, Bulk Caster, Star Wave, Bi Jia Shan, FPMCP Ideal and Meisameer carrying Containers, Coal, Wheat, Mogas and Natural gas, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Electric Terminal, Grain Terminal, Oil Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile four ships, OOCL Washington, Schuyler Trader, Pacific Wealth and Gas Lotus carrying Containers, Palm Kernel, Coal and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by12 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Maersk Kensington, MOL Growth and Southern Robin left the port on Thursday morning, while two more ships, General cargo carrier 'Da Dan Xia' and Gas carrier 'Al-Maha' are expected to sail from MW-1 and EVTL on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 181,498 tonnes, comprising 154,196 tonnes imports cargo and 27,302 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,212 Containers (806 TEUs Imports and 1,606 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 18 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, OOCL Washington, Irenes Ray, Kanchanna Naree, Argent Daisy and Gas Lotus carrying Containers, General cargo, LPG and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, EVTL and LCT respectively on Thursday.