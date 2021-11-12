UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim On 12th Nov, 2021

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 12:50 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim on 12th Nov, 2021

Four ships namely, OOCL Washington, Irenes Ray, Kanchanna Naree and Argent Daisy carrying Containers, General cargo and Palm oil, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively

Meanwhile another ship 'Eleen Neptune' carrying 51,000 tonnes of Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on Friday morning.

A total of twelve ships were engaged during the last 24 hours, out of a them a Chemicals carrier 'AMP Crystal' left the port on Friday morning, while five more ships, OOCL Washington, Irenes Ray, Argent Daisy, Meisameer and Al-Maha are expected to sail from PQA terminals QICT, LCT, EETL and EVTL on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 222,376 tonnes, comprising 189,906 tonnes imports cargo and 32,470 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,530 Containers (2,620 TEUs Imports and 1,910 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hoursThere are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them eight ships, APL Florida, MSC Toronta, Aldebaran, Aesop, Seacon-8, Chemroad Journey, Royal Fairness and Gas Lotus scheduled to load/offload Containers, Condensate, General Cargo, Palm oil, Coal and Petroleum gas are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO, MW-2, LCT, PQEPT and EVTL respectively on Friday

