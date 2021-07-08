UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Investors Offered To Set Up Industries In CPEC SEZs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Singapore investors offered to set up industries in CPEC SEZs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Lt. Gen. (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa Thursday called upon the investors from Singapore to tap the huge potential in the newly established Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the CPEC.

"I invite you to come in here for the win-win opportunity as we have a huge young human resource and cheaper labour force," he said while addressing as a keynote speaker at a webinar on Investment Opportunities in CPEC related SEZs.

The event was jointly organized by the Pakistan High Commission and the Embassy of China in Singapore.

Bajwa said,"we are hungry for industrialization and development therefore Singapore investors could benefit from our potential," he added.

He said Singapore could be a role model for Economic development for Pakistan and the Pakistan government wanted to get expertise of Singapore investors especially in science technology and industrialization.

Speaking about the importance and achievements of the mega project, the Chairman pointed out that CPEC was a lifeline for Pakistan.

The first phase, he said, was almost completed which was largely meant to bridge the energy and infrastructure gaps in the country.

"We are now moving towards the second phase of CPEC with a range of sectors including industrialization, tourism, science technology, and agriculture", he added.

He said some 37 Special Economic Zones had been identified in Pakistan out of which 9 were prioritised and 4 were shortlisted as the most important ones.

Rashakai Economic Zone with a land cover of over 1000 acres of land has already launched where a Chinese company Century Steel has established its industry which is likely to start production within a year, he said adding 25 more companies were also lined up to set up their factories in the zone.

Furthermore, he said the Allama Iqbal Zone in Faisalabad was also functional where a number of new industries were being constructed.

Bajwa said the foreign investors could tap the potential especially in textile and garments here, besides pharmaceutical industry was also very much suitable here.

Similarly he said another SEZ near the port city of Karachi was also being launched soon.

Gwadar Free Zone Phase-I, comprising on 60 acres, was also completed and about 46 investors invested in these zones. He said there were about 12 factories in these free zones and out of the total, construction work on 03 factories have been completed so far.

The free zone phase-II, with a land cover of about 2,200 acres, would be completed by September this year and it would help to attract more foreign as well as local investment, he added.

He said that the free zones project under CPEC would be completed in four phases and the project would be fully materialized by 2030, which would play vital role in economic development of the country.

Prime Minister, he said had recently ground broken the second phase. Chairman said Gwadar was very fast connecting with the North side of the country as construction work on the Western Route of CPEC was in progress.

Bajwa said Boston SEZ was another prioritised zone which is located near Quetta.

Quetta is the epicentre of mines and minerals and investors of this sector could get the opportunity to set up their plants here.

He informed Iran border was very near to the Gwadar Port city and formal trade of Iran through Gwadar port would start soon.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Faisalabad Century Quetta Technology Iran China Agriculture Company CPEC Gwadar Young Progress Singapore Boston September Border Textile National University Event From Government Industry Labour

Recent Stories

UAE is an obvious choice to host COP 28: Nawal Al- ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1,683 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deat ..

33 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, 1,525 reco ..

1 hour ago

Sadaf Kanwal shares things that irritates her husb ..

2 hours ago

Bollywood mourns over death of tragedy king Dilip ..

2 hours ago

New COVID-19 precautionary measures issued for UAE ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.