The Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) announced on Tuesday that the country's manufacturing output decreased 3.4 percent year on year in September, from the revised 11 percent growth in August

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The Singapore Economic Development board (EDB) announced on Tuesday that the country's manufacturing output decreased 3.4 percent year on year in September, from the revised 11 percent growth in August.

This is the first time for the manufacturing output to decrease since last October when it decreased 0.4 percent year on year.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the output grew 9.

4 percent year on year this September, compared to the revised 13.5 percent growth in August.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, Singapore's manufacturing output decreased 2.8 percent in September. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output fell 5.1 percent.

In the first three quarters of this year, Singapore's manufacturing output grew 11.9 percent year on year. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the output grew 14.8 percent year on year.