UrduPoint.com

Sino-Pak Coop Propels Pakistani Auto Industry To Usher In Golden Age: Philip Jian

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Sino-Pak coop propels Pakistani auto industry to usher in golden age: Philip Jian

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The Pakistani automotive industry is set to usher in a golden age as a result of the cooperation between the Chinese and Pakistani companies, said Philip Jian, Pakistan's Honorary Investment Counsellor in China.

"Chinese brands including BAIC Motor, Changan Auto and SAIC Motor, have set up their own assembly plants in Pakistan while other brands like GWM, BYD and Geely are likely to open plants in Pakistan too," he said in an interview with CEN.

Now, increasingly more Chinese brands, with positive prospects on Pakistan's automotive industry, are cherishing Pakistan as an important destination of their strategic plan.

"Chery's market of right-hand drive cars covers seven countries. Especially in South Africa and Nepal, etc., we have already been listed, but these are the market for complete vehicles. Pakistan is the first market for CKD vehicles among them, and the vehicles will be assembled and produced locally," Felix Hu, Director of Chery Automobile Pakistan told CEN.

Automobile manufacturing in Pakistan through Sino-Pak collaboration will improve local employment and tax revenue.

More importantly, "as we will manufacture our latest model here, therefore our technology and management skills will be integrated into the project in Pakistan, which will have an extremely positive impact on the improvement of the entire industry in Pakistan," Felix said.

There are always advantages for JV because both sides save time and money. We can in very short time, start production and go forward. "It's great," said Zubair Aamir, Head, Three-Wheeler Project Team of Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd.

In 2020, the Pakistani government approved the Electric Vehicle Policy 2020-2025, aiming to seeing electric vehicles capture 30% of all the passenger vehicle and heavy-duty truck sales by 2030, and 90% by 2040.

Benefitted from the support from the Pakistani government, in recent years, the electric vehicle industry in Pakistan is growing strongly, and the cooperation between Chinese and Pakistan enterprises is springing up like mushrooms.

"China has developed standards for electric vehicles including electric storage, batteries, etc. China had done it because China is much ahead than any other nation in the world about standardizing electing vehicle and its products. So I would like to get these things from China," Zubair Aamir said.

It's learned that the whole EV industry revolves around the battery system, which is mainly dominated by China, Japan and South Korea worldwide.

He also showed an electric three-wheeler, integration of Chinese and Pakistani wisdom, to CEN. "Its motor, battery and electronic control system are all imported from China, sharing the same production line with Tesla. The steel frame steering system of the whole vehicle is also from China. All the seats on the car are made of Pakistani calfskin, comfortable and soft," he said.

"In recent years, Chinese automobile brands have become very mature in technology, especially when it comes to the entry-level models. We can confidently say that they already can compete with Japanese and Korean models.

In fact, we encourage enterprises to invest in the whole industry chain in Pakistan, not just in CKD assembly plants. That is to say, through our technology and equipment exports and capacity transfer, Pakistan's basic industrial supporting capacity can be rapidly stimulated. We believe we have the ability to make it, Philip Jian concluded with confidence."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan World Technology Exports China Vehicles Vehicle Car Jian Same Japan South Africa South Korea Nepal Money 2020 Gold Market All From Government Industry Tesla Employment

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Talk Show Committ ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Talk Show Committee organizes Reception of Paki ..

13 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz says police recover huge quantity of ..

Maryam Nawaz says police recover huge quantity of weapons from PTI leaders

14 minutes ago
 TECNO Congratulates Manchester City on winning Pre ..

TECNO Congratulates Manchester City on winning Premier League

17 minutes ago
 HUAWEI nova 9 - Here is what blew our minds in the ..

HUAWEI nova 9 - Here is what blew our minds in the Trendy Flagship & Camera King ..

20 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia finalizes extension of 3b$ deposit to ..

Saudi Arabia finalizes extension of 3b$ deposit to Pakistan

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.