Six People Missing After Gas Explosion In Moscow Region - Emergency Services

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Six People Missing After Gas Explosion in Moscow Region - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Six people are missing after a gas explosion in a residential building in the Moscow region's Noginsk on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the emergency services told Sputnik.

"The whereabouts of six people who lived in adjoining apartments have not been established," the spokesperson said.

Over 170 residents of the nine-story residential building were evacuated after the blast, which led to the collapse of the second and third floors. According to regional emergency services, two dead bodies were pulled from the rubble.

