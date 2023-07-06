Open Menu

Sixteen People Die After Gas Leak Near Johannesburg - Emergency Service

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Sixteen People Die After Gas Leak Near Johannesburg - Emergency Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Sixteen people died after a poisonous gas leak in an informal settlement in South Africa's Boksburg, a suburb of Johannesburg, with the incident possibly related to illegal mining, media reported on Wednesday.

The emergency service had been notified of a gas cylinder explosion in the informal settlement, according to William Ntladi, the spokesperson for the emergency services in the metropolitan municipality of Ekurhuleni, which covers Johannesburg's eastern suburbs.

"However, when we arrived at the informal settlement we discovered that the gas cylinder had not exploded. The cylinder had (instead) leaked gas, which was very toxic and it unfortunately this far killed 16 people - including women and children," Ntladi was quoted as saying by South African newspaper The Sowetan.

Earlier the day, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) reported 24 dead and noted that their deaths were caused by inhalation of nitrate gas, with women and children reportedly among the dead, while Ntladi said that the incident may be related to illegal mining in the area.

"And when you think about the illegal mining activity that was probably taking place here, one would start saying that these activities are actually illegal and lethal," Ntladi added.

The victims are yet to be identified, Ntladi concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dead Died Johannesburg South Africa May Women Gas Media

Recent Stories

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB m ..

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

16 minutes ago
 Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

28 minutes ago
 Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

33 minutes ago
 Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cu ..

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers draw

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

10 hours ago
 UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

11 hours ago
 UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that de ..

UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that delivers for all : COP28 Preside ..

11 hours ago
 OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

11 hours ago
 Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-ex ..

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-exports estimated at AED 48 bill ..

12 hours ago
 Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kas ..

Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business