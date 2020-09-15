Smart China Expo Online kicks off in Chongqing

The 2020 Smart China Expo Online commenced Tuesday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, according to the organizer

CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The 2020 Smart China Expo Online commenced Tuesday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, according to the organizer.

The three-day event is co-hosted by Chongqing and Singapore. A total of 551 companies and other institutions, including 148 foreign enterprises such as Intel, IBM and Siemens, will participate in the online exhibitions of smart products and smart manufacturing, among others.

Themed "Smart Technology: Empowering Economy, Enriching Life," the expo has 41 online forums on 5G, blockchain, industrial internet and semiconductors.

Huawei, Hikvision, Mitsubishi Electric and other leading tech companies will hold 116 online launch events, releasing their latest products and technologies.

A branch venue was set up in Singapore for the opening ceremony, which maintained a real-time connection with the main venue in Chongqing.

The expo, which has been held twice in Chongqing since 2018, serves as a platform to promote global exchanges of smart technologies and international cooperation of the smart industry.